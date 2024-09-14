Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 163,464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,464 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $94,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

C opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

