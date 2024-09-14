Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

