Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.48 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

