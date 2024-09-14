Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,596,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

