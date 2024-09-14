Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 57,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.