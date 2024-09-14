Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 30,235 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $90.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

