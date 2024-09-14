Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

