Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

