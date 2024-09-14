Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.39. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

