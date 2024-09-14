Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,752,000 after purchasing an additional 169,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,680,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,836,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,476,000 after purchasing an additional 162,327 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $55.09.
Devon Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
