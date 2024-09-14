Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

