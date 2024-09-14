Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

