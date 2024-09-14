Orchid Market Cap Tops $72.21 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $72.21 million and $1.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,930.69 or 0.99975351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07331732 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,127,197.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.