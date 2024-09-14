ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 301,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 171,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

