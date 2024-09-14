ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,057.0 days.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of ORXCF remained flat at $22.25 during trading hours on Friday. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. ORIX has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Get ORIX alerts:

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.