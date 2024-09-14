OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.50 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

