OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $160,559.28 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,585. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

