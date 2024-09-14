Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $1.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

