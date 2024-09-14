OV Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OV Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

