OV Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OV Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

