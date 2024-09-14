OV Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OV Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.4% of OV Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $172.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

