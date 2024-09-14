OV Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OV Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.2% of OV Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.79 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $253.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

