Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
