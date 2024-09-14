Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

