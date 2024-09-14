Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $22.78.
About Oxford Lane Capital
