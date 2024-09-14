PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,359 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

