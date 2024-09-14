Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 80,000 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,025,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,134,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ PIII opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
