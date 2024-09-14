Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 228,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,776,572. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.58, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

