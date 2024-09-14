Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.49. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 63,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a market cap of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.66% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

