Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $63,066,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

