Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 228,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.58, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,776,572. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

