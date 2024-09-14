Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

