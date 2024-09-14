Parallel Advisors LLC Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

