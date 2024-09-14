Parallel Advisors LLC Has $52.84 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

