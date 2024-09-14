Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 88,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

