Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,357 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $885.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

