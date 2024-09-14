Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 64,829 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCFree Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,829 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

