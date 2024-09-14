Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.