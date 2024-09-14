Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 785.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

