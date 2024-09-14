Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PRMRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 22,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,583. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.22 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

