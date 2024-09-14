Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Jeff Rodino Sells 20,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,274,749.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

PATK stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $136.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,889,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,460,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Benchmark began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

