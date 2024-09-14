Patrick Mccarthy Sells 46,544 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $33,511.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 722,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Patrick Mccarthy sold 11,948 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $10,155.80.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PET has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

