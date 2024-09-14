Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.18 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $105.18 million and $3.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

