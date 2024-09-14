Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.38 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,746.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 140,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $772,197.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,867.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.