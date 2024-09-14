Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $2,453,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $2,121,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,082 shares of company stock worth $10,516,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

