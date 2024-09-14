PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $69.88. Approximately 1,638,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,101,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.