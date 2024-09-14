Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.40.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

