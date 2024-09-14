Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $25.64. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 25,851 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,506.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $71,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,686 shares of company stock worth $395,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

