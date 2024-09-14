Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

PFIS opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 75.77%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,864.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,604 shares of company stock worth $73,008 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

