PFG Advisors Buys 726 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

