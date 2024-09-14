PFG Advisors Purchases 13,688 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $55.58 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

